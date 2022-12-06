The Commins & Co Guide to Every Diamond Cut
There are many different cuts, or shapes, of diamond. Each cut was created uniquely to bring out the best of each diamond so each cut has its own features.
Choosing a diamond cut is one of the most important aspects of selecting a piece of jewelry.
But with so many options available, it can be difficult to understand the differences between each cut of diamond.
Here’s an overview of what makes each cut of diamond unique to help you decide which cut of diamond is right for you.
What Is a Diamond Cut?
The cut of a diamond refers to the facet symmetry, angular measurements, and physical shape of a diamond. These factors play an important role in determining the overall light performance of a diamond.
Each cut of diamond produces different optical properties, which results in an increase or decrease in brilliance, fire, and scintillation.
In short, the cut of a diamond determines how well a diamond refracts light to deliver a beautiful sparkle.
Types of Diamond Cuts
There are many different cuts of diamonds.
The top 10 most popular cuts of diamonds are:
1. Round
Round cut diamonds are by far the most popular cut of diamonds and are used in 60% of all engagement rings.
Round diamonds are a timeless and elegant cut that features 58 facets that deliver outstanding brilliance and fire.
Most diamonds in circulation are round cut, making round cut diamonds a popular choice for a variety of jewelry.
Princess
Princess cut diamonds are the second most popular cut of diamond and feature a beautiful and distinctive square or rectangular shape with 57 facets.
Princess cut diamonds are considered one of the most trendy cuts of diamonds because of their beautiful shape and impressive shine.
Aside from their innate beauty, princess cut diamonds use 80% of the rough diamond to create their unique shape, making them more environmentally friendly than other cuts of diamonds.
Cushion
Cushion cut diamonds have a long history and have remained popular since the 19th century.
Sophisticated and elegant, cushion cut diamonds have 58 facets and a distinctive square or rectangular shape.
While similar to princess cut diamonds, cushion cut diamonds feature rounded edges, making them an excellent choice for individuals with active lifestyles.
Oval
Oval cut diamonds are a delicate elongated version of round cut diamonds that feature 58 facets that deliver impressive brilliance.
Oval cut diamonds have remained a popular cut since the 1940s and help elongate the hand, making them an excellent compliment for most hand shapes.
Oval cut diamonds are an excellent choice for individuals looking for a delicate yet unique cut of a diamond.
Emerald
Emerald cut diamonds are another cut with an extensive history. However, emerald cut diamonds did not gain prominence until the 1940s.
Emerald cut diamonds are step-cut and feature 58 facets that deliver a subtle sparkle. Each step draws upward toward the center of the stone to create a “hall of mirrors” effect.
Today, emerald cut diamonds are considered to be a modern and glamorous cut.
Pear
Pear cut diamonds are a unique and contemporary cut of diamond that delivers maximum brilliance using 58 facets.
Pear cut diamonds are a unique and distinctive shape created by combining elements of both marquise and oval cut diamonds.
Pear cut diamonds are teardrop-shaped and are available in both elongated and wide variations that feature a pointed top.
Marquise
Marquise cut diamonds are a unique and interesting cut of diamond that combines elements of round and pear cut diamonds.
Marquise cut diamonds are almond-shaped and deliver a lovely sparkle.
Marquise cut diamonds pair well with long, slender fingers and will appeal to individuals looking for a truly unique cut of diamond.
Asscher
Asscher cut diamonds are considered one of the oldest cuts of diamonds and combine elements from both princess and emerald cut diamonds.
Asscher cut diamonds provide a vintage aesthetic that will appeal to creative individuals looking for a soft and unique aesthetic.
Asscher cut diamonds are octagonal in shape and deliver a soft glow rather than a brilliant sparkle.
Radiant
Radiant cut diamonds combine elements of round and emerald cut diamonds to create a soft and symmetrical shape.
Radiant cut diamonds can be square or rectangular in shape and feature 70 facets that deliver an impressive shine.
Radiant cut diamonds are considered a non-traditional cut of diamond popular with individuals looking for a truly unique diamond.
Heart
Heart cut diamonds earn their name from their distinctive heart shape that features 56-58 facets. Heart cut diamonds have an impressive shine and brilliance.
Heart cut diamonds have symmetrical edges and soft curves that create their signature heart shape.
To ensure the shape is recognizable, it’s recommended to select heart cut diamonds with a minimum weight of 0.5 carats.
Source: Pros and Cons of every Type of Diamond Cut
