Proposal Rings Now Available at Commins & Co

A proposal ring can take the pressure off choosing an engagement ring. By choosing a proposal ring first, they can then have their partner be part of the process of choosing the engagement ring.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deciding to take the next step in your relationship is an exciting moment.
When the magical moment arrives, you’ll want to communicate your intention for marriage to your partner with a beautiful gift that signifies your love and commitment.
A proposal ring can take the pressure off any man who is unsure of what engagement ring to choose. By choosing a proposal ring first, they can then have their partner be part of the process of choosing the engagement ring.
One way to signify your love and commitment to your partner is with a proposal ring. Different to an engagement ring, a proposal ring is a great way to make the moment special while allowing the recipient to be part of the process of buying the permanent engagement ring.
Given that over half of all engagement rings are now chosen by both partners, a proposal ring ensures the moment of proposing is as magical and special as ever – with the presentation of a ring.
But what is a proposal ring and why else should you consider giving your partner a proposal ring?
What Is a Proposal Ring?
A proposal ring is a symbolic gift representing an individual’s intention for marriage.
Proposal rings symbolize love and union and are used in a romantic gesture to communicate the intention of marriage.
History of Proposal Rings
Proposal rings have a rich history and have traditionally served as a gift to signify commitment and the intention of marriage.
Historically, the proposal and engagement periods differ, with the proposal period occurring prior to the engagement.
However, it’s become increasingly common for the proposal and engagement periods to coincide.
How Long Is the Proposal Period?
There isn’t any set timeline for the proposal period. However, engagement periods are typically 12-18 months, with the proposal period often being shorter than the engagement period.
Are Proposal Rings and Promise Rings the Same?
No, proposal rings and promise rings are different.
While a proposal ring signifies the intent for marriage, a promise ring symbolizes commitment and fidelity.
Promise rings signify commitment within a relationship, but do not signify the intention for marriage.
How Does a Proposal Ring Differ from an Engagement Ring?
A proposal ring and an engagement ring both signify an individual’s intention for marriage.
However, proposal rings were historically given prior to the engagement ring.
Because proposal rings were used as a placeholder and were typically replaced with an engagement ring, proposal rings tend to be less extravagant and less expensive than formal engagement rings.
How Expensive Are Proposal Rings?
Because proposal rings tend to be less extravagant than engagement rings, they are typically more affordable than engagement rings.
The average price of an engagement ring is €3,000. However, a simple and elegant proposal ring may cost as little as €490, making a proposal ring a great option for individuals saving up for the perfect engagement ring.
Who Receives a Proposal Ring?
Proposal rings can be given to either or both partners depending on their preference. In heterosexual relationships, a proposal ring is given by the man to the woman while in other relationships it is a matter of preference for the couple; they may decide on one partner to receive the proposal ring or have both receive one.
Proposal Ring Styles and Designs
A proposal ring can look however you’d like. A few popular options for proposal rings include:
Solitaire Settings
Solitaire settings are a classic and minimalistic option that features a single gemstone in the centre of the ring.
Solitaire settings are timeless and always in fashion, making them a great choice for a proposal ring.
Additionally, solitaire settings are relatively affordable, with rings starting at under €500.
Simple Gemstones – Round, Oval, Princess Cuts
Another popular choice for proposal rings is a ring with a cut gemstone.
Princess cut gemstones feature a distinctive geometric square shape, unique pyramid elements, and sharp edges.
Round or oval cut gemstones pair well with a thin and elegant band and are relatively affordable.
Bezel Setting
A bezel setting is a great option for a proposal ring because it provides a simplistic and modern aesthetic.
Bezel settings secure a centre gemstone using a metal rim instead of prongs, making it a great option for individuals who live active lifestyles or prefer a minimalistic look.
Coloured Gemstone Promise Rings
If you’re looking for a truly unique proposal ring, consider selecting a gemstone for the centre stone.
In some cases, precious gemstones will be more affordable than diamonds and make for a unique and stunning ring which could be transformed into a right hand ring when it is replaced by the engagement ring.
Popular gemstone options include:
Ruby
Ruby is a beautiful gemstone that features a distinctive red colour.
Ruby measures 9 on the Mohs scale of hardness, meaning the gemstone is incredibly durable and does not break, chip, or scratch easily.
The colour of a ruby can vary widely, with some gemstones displaying a pink-red colour, while others display a deep red colour.
Additionally, rubies can be light or dark in saturation and are available in a variety of popular cuts, including:
Pear
Oval
Heart
Round
Cushion
Emerald
Marquise
Because large carat rubies are rare, smaller carat weights of rubies are relatively affordable and work well in simple ruby ring settings.
Emerald
An emerald gemstone ring is a gorgeous option to use as a proposal ring.
Emeralds are available in a variety of hues, including bluish green, green, and yellowish green, and vary in tones from very light to very dark green.
Emeralds can be cut into a variety of shapes, including oval, round, Asscher, and radiant cuts.
Sapphire
Sapphire is a gemstone available in a variety of colours.
Blue sapphire gemstones are the most popular colour of sapphire and are relatively affordable. Popular cuts for sapphire rings include cushion, round, and oval.
Additionally, sapphire is a 9 on the Mohs scale, making it a very durable gemstone.
