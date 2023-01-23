Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Area 16 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|North Royalton City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Valley View
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Fairfield
|Lancaster City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Walnut Township Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Highland
|Concord Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Huron
|Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Elyria City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Keystone Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pittsfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Jackson-Milton Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Stryker Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.