Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
North Royalton City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Valley View
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Fairfield Lancaster City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Walnut Township Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Highland Concord Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Huron Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain Elyria City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Keystone Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Pittsfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams Stryker Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

