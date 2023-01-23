Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Municipal School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit North Royalton City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Village of Valley View

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Fairfield Lancaster City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Walnut Township Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Highland Concord Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Huron Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lakeland Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mentor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lorain Elyria City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Keystone Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Pittsfield Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mahoning Jackson-Milton Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Williams Stryker Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit