Daniel P Quinn will be appearing as a Storyteller in Montclair, NJ, Montclair Film Story SLAM on 1/26/23
"After reviewing your story summary, our team is excited to welcome you to be one of our storytellers. It's going to be a wonderful night" with a audience eager to hear your stories!""NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel P Quinn will be appearing as a Storyteller at this event in Montclair, NJ, Montclair Film Story at Investors Bank Film & Media Center SLAM Event this Thursday 1/26/23.
— Jennifer Cambras Director of Production and Special Projects.
After reviewing your story summary, our team is excited to welcome Daniel P Quinn to be one of our storytellers.
Story SLAM:
The Greatest Gift.
It's going to be a wonderful night with a supportive audience who will be eager to hear the stories!
- Doors open at 7:00pm for the 7:30pm start. We will try to get started on time with announcements and introductions.
Jennifer Cambras
Investors Bank Film & Media Center
Director of Production and Special Projects
o: (973) 826-9766
m: (203) 260-9508e:
Investors Bank Film & Media Center
505 Bloomfield Avenue
Montclair, NJ 07042
- Seating is $15 or $20 General Admission at Investors Bank Film & Media Center.
Other books will be displayed for sale there as well.
Newark, Italy + Me.
By
Daniel P Quinn
Lulu.com
and
American Phantasmagoria
By
Daniel P Quinn
Lulu.com
organized labor
collected poems
by Daniel P. Quinn (AuthorHouse.com)
Exits and Entrances: 25 years Off-Broadway, Opera and beyond from 1981-2006.
(AuthorHouse.com)
Daniel P Quinn has been featured in The Star-Ledger, The Irish Post, The Bergen Record, Coast Star, The Italian Voice, Irish Voice, and Italian Tribune. Appearances at William Carlos Williams Center, Watchung Books Literary Series, Limerick Ireland, Irish Arts Center, Grover Cleveland Landmark, Italian American Museum, Bridgeton Poets Center, Bickford Theatre, Morris Museum, Paterson Museum, Botto House, London, England, and Rieti, Italy.
Publications in Performing Arts Journal, Local Knowledge, The Herald News, Theatre Journal, The Italian Tribune, and Red Wheelbarrow (2015-22). His published blogs appear in The New York Times regularly from 2019-23.
Exits & Entrances was featured in The Montclair Times, Bloomfield Life, and Irish Post in Wisconsin.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
