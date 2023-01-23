Daniel P Quinn will be appearing as a Storyteller in Montclair, NJ, Montclair Film Story SLAM on 1/26/23

Daniel P Quinn will be appearing as a Storyteller at Investors Bank Film & Media Center Montclair Film Story SLAM Event this Thursday 1/26/23.

"After reviewing your story summary, our team is excited to welcome you to be one of our storytellers. It's going to be a wonderful night" with a audience eager to hear your stories!"”
— Jennifer Cambras Director of Production and Special Projects.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel P Quinn will be appearing as a Storyteller at this event in Montclair, NJ, Montclair Film Story at Investors Bank Film & Media Center SLAM Event this Thursday 1/26/23.

After reviewing your story summary, our team is excited to welcome Daniel P Quinn to be one of our storytellers.
Story SLAM:
The Greatest Gift.
It's going to be a wonderful night with a supportive audience who will be eager to hear the stories!

- Doors open at 7:00pm for the 7:30pm start. We will try to get started on time with announcements and introductions.

Jennifer Cambras
Investors Bank Film & Media Center
Director of Production and Special Projects
o: (973) 826-9766
m: (203) 260-9508e:

Investors Bank Film & Media Center
505 Bloomfield Avenue
Montclair, NJ 07042

- Seating is $15 or $20 General Admission at Investors Bank Film & Media Center.


Other books will be displayed for sale there as well.

Newark, Italy + Me.
By
Daniel P Quinn
Lulu.com

and
﻿American Phantasmagoria
By
Daniel P Quinn
Lulu.com

organized labor
collected poems
by Daniel P. Quinn (AuthorHouse.com)

Exits and Entrances: 25 years Off-Broadway, Opera and beyond from 1981-2006.
(AuthorHouse.com)

Daniel P Quinn has been featured in The Star-Ledger, The Irish Post, The Bergen Record, Coast Star, The Italian Voice, Irish Voice, and Italian Tribune. Appearances at William Carlos Williams Center, Watchung Books Literary Series, Limerick Ireland, Irish Arts Center, Grover Cleveland Landmark, Italian American Museum, Bridgeton Poets Center, Bickford Theatre, Morris Museum, Paterson Museum, Botto House, London, England, and Rieti, Italy.

Publications in Performing Arts Journal, Local Knowledge, The Herald News, Theatre Journal, The Italian Tribune, and Red Wheelbarrow (2015-22). His published blogs appear in The New York Times regularly from 2019-23.

Exits & Entrances was featured in The Montclair Times, Bloomfield Life, and Irish Post in Wisconsin.

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

