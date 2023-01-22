January 22, 2023

With a severe winter storm arriving this evening that is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, January 23, 2023.

“With this incoming storm expected to make driving conditions difficult, I am closing state offices tomorrow,” said Governor Mills. “I urge Maine people to avoid driving during the storm, if possible. If you must drive, give yourself extra time and give our plow drivers and emergency first responders plenty of room as they work to keep us safe.”

The storm arriving this evening is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of snow along Maine’s I-95 corridor. With wind gusts of 35-40 mph forecast by the National Weather Service, the storm will significantly impact visibility during the morning commute. Wind gusts, heavy snow, and branches already loaded down from Friday’s storm have the potential to cause power outages.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT), Maine’s electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep Maine people safe.