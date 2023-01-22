Westminster Barracks / Multiple Offenses and Offenders

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B1000447

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/22/2023 - 8:25 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stebbins Road, Vernon

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Depressants

ACCUSED: Kenneth Rochefort Jr.

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont (VT)

Accused: Nathan Holmquist

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: Keith Basset

AGE: 71

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/22/2023, at approximately 8:25 AM, a concerned neighbor called 911 to report two males in a red truck, parked in front of a driveway on Stebbins Road. The caller advised two males under a sedan vehicle, who were cutting off the catalytic converter. Troopers with the Westminster Barracks responded to the scene and came upon the two males. One male later identified as Kenneth Rochefort was apprehended and arrested with the violations above. The other male, Nathan Holmquist did not listen to Trooper's orders and fled the scene. The VSP is looking to cite Holmquist for Grand Larceny and Unlawful Mischief.

Rochefort was processed and cited to appear in front of the Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on March 14th, 2023 – 10:00 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 14th, 2023 - 10:00 AM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.