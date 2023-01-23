Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas, Named Recipient of the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 for a Second Year
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100.
Being a Georgia Titan 100 for the second time is an honor,” says Bailey. “I am dedicated to the success of ORTEC and look forward to helping and inspiring current and future leaders in Georgia.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Jeff Bailey, CEO of ORTEC Americas as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. This is the second consecutive year Bailey has been recognized among Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives and the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to connect throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Georgia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Bailey is a leader with broad experience in various stages of organizational growth. He has demonstrated success in building and leading high-performance teams while developing and implementing organizational structure. During his 19 years at ORTEC, he has led by focusing on identifying and solving business needs, developing business processes, empowering teams, mentoring future leaders, and implementing technology to gain efficiencies across multiple business functions.
“Being named to the Georgia Titan 100 for the second time is truly an honor,” says Bailey. “I remain dedicated to the success of ORTEC customers and employees and look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge through Titan activities to help grow and inspire current and future leaders in Georgia.”
About ORTEC
Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world. Discover more at ortec.com/en-us.
