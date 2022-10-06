ORTEC USA Named a Winner of the Spring 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation
ORTEC USA has been awarded a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation honor.
It’s an honor to be recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “We give our employees room to be innovative to nurture a sense of pride.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTEC USA has been awarded a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation honor by the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.
— Jeff Bailey
ORTEC USA was assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners in spring 2022. Categories in which applicants were scored included wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, as well as engagement and retention. Out of the 1,100 organizations, only 139, including ORTEC USA, were chosen as Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation.
“It’s an honor to be recognized on a national level as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “We strive to give our employees the room to be innovative to nurture a sense of pride within each individual and the work they contribute to the company. Winning this award validates those efforts.”
As ORTEC USA continues to grow, the effort to maintain a healthy workplace culture grows as well. Leaders at ORTEC understand that their employees are the heart of their accomplishments. Listening to the people who ensure ORTEC USA flourishes every day is essential for a successful future.
“At ORTEC, we understand that our employees’ wellbeing comes first,” said Didem Cohen, HR Manager at ORTEC North America. “Although we already know that listening to our employees’ needs and wants is the basis of a strong organization, winning this award proves that we are following the right initiatives to move forward as a company.”
ORTEC USA will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in November 2022 and in the spring of 2023. All 2022 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.
