Food Logistics Names ORTEC 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider
This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.
At ORTEC, we push the envelope to develop work-class innovative products that service our wide range of customers in foodservice, beverage, and grocery distribution.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTEC USA has been named a winner of its 2022 Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Providers award. This award recognizes providers that are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management, and more.
— Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas
“It is an honor to be recognized by Food Logistics for our world-class technology,” says Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “At ORTEC we push the envelope to develop innovative products that service our wide range of customers in foodservice, beverage, and grocery distribution. We will continue to excel in our mission to support our clients with advanced optimization solutions.”
The ORTEC Foodservice Distribution Solution Suite applications deliver unparalleled efficiency and continuous improvement through advanced analytics, enhanced customer experience, and happier employees. ORTEC customers continually realize reduced operating costs and a transformative customer experience, including 12%-18% more efficient route optimization, 5%-10% capacity increase, and a 5%- 8% lift in route adherence.
“As a former ORTEC customer, I have seen first-hand the positive impact our routing and delivery solutions make on final mile operations,” says Mat Witte, Senior Vice President at ORTEC Americas. “These improvements allow companies not only to thrive, but also to help develop a better long-term strategy and vision. It is a great honor to be recognized by Food Logistics for the many efforts our continuous improvement team and entire ORTEC staff has put into making this solution impactful to our customers.”
The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year,” according to Statista. This includes all the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These providers and their solutions being implanted to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, drive safety or just simple automating a process.” Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more.
About ORTEC
ORTEC is the world’s leading supplier of logistics optimization software and advanced analytics with around 1,000 employees and offices in 13 countries around the globe. Our goal is to make applied mathematics available in a transparent, safe, and sustainable way. We distinguish ourselves by creating effective and workable models of the world in which our software is meant to function. Since our foundation, we have optimized business processes at more than 1,200 leading companies.
