Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,695 in the last 365 days.

Global Boxing House Metaverse is set to start a new era in boxing for 540+ million fans

The IBA Global Boxing House Metaverse

The IBA Global Boxing House Metaverse launch will usher in a new era of boxing.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the congress of the International Boxing Association (IBA), held in early December 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the president of the association, Mr. Umar Kremlev, announced the start of the development of an international boxing house, an advanced IT platform and most importantly - the development of a boxing metaverse, which will include VR boxing, VR training, NFTs, fantokens and own cryptocurrency, which will serve as the primary means of payment for all aspects of the platform, including subscriptions to online broadcasts of fights and championships in both real life and IBA metaverse VR Fight arenas.

With a massive audience of 540 million fans, the IBA's project is poised to become a game-changer for the entire sports community and also create a new multi-billion dollar market. This is the first time an official sports association has taken on the development of its own metaverse, making it a truly groundbreaking endeavor.

To develop such a huge IT platform, David Suleimanov was involved, an IT specialist with a great track record in project development, marketing and growth.
The platform of the international house of boxing will include state-of-the-art technology for live streaming fights and championships, ticket sales, news and subscriptions, as well as an advanced VR training system that will revolutionize how coaches train young athletes.

The IBA boxing metaverse will also allow for virtual online fights and entire championships, both globally and by national federations that are members of the IBA. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the future of boxing.

Don't miss out; watch the project video and join the revolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBREnXHSVXM
To learn more, visit: http://www.ibameta.com and subscribe.

David Suleimanov
IBA META COMPANY
davesuleymanov@gmail.com

You just read:

Global Boxing House Metaverse is set to start a new era in boxing for 540+ million fans

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.