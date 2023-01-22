LigaData Selected by Asiacell to Implement new Data Governance Program

"We’re thrilled to be appointed to deploy our unrivaled telco data governance and data management expertise to improve data quality and create additional value from existing data management infrastructure.” -Darya Nasr, CRO, LigaData

LigaData has been appointed to deploy a data governance solution for Asiacell to accelerate data-driven digital transformation and improve ROI.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asiacell has appointed data analytics and AI specialists LigaData to implement a new Data Governance Framework and Data Governance Center of Expertise. Asiacell will benefit from improved data management, data quality, and on-going data monitoring.

The strategic partnership will enable more innovative digital services for Asiacell’s 17 million subscribers and significantly improve the organization’s return on investment from existing data infrastructure.

This latest investment reinforces Asiacell’s commitment to their vision of empowering Iraq’s society by driving digital transformation to enrich people’s digital lives. By enhancing the organization’s data management infrastructure, customers will experience an even greater service.

Hisham Siblini, Asiacell, CTIO, stated: “Asiacell is dedicated to continuously improving the digital services offerings for all our customers. The appointment of LigaData, with their demonstrable enterprise data expertise, will ensure our data governance frameworks and policies are world-class and accelerate our data-driven digital transformation plans.”

Darya Nasr, CRO at LigaData, says: “Harnessing the true value of network and customer data is a top priority for Asiacell and is a critical part of their Digital Transformation mission. We’re thrilled to be appointed to deploy our unrivaled telco data governance and data management expertise to improve data quality and create additional value from existing data management infrastructure.”

About Asiacell

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 17 million customers as of January 1st, 2023. Asiacell is recognized as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers 99%+ of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq.

Asiacell Telecommunications PJSC, Public Relations

Department: public.relations@asiacell.com

Learn more at www.asiacell.com

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s Data Governance practice, services and software products are used at over 30 mobile operators, supporting over 350 million subscribers, around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.

