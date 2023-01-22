Leicester-Whiting Rd Memoe Rd, Leicester
Leicester-Whiting Rd in the area of Memoe Rd in Leicester is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash and Propane leak in the area.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
