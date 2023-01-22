Leicester-Whiting Rd Memoe Rd, Leicester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Leicester-Whiting Rd in the area of Memoe Rd in Leicester is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash and Propane leak in the area.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173