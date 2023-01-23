The Fight Over the Effectiveness of Face Masks Is Over

New UVC LED system that destroys all airborne pathogens Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com

New Technology Changes Paradigm By Killing Not Filtering Pathogens

Spector changed the prevailing views and patented the use of LEDs to kill pathogens in HVAC systems, which is now standard...(t)his new technology will change the way masks are used into the future.” — Lisa Pamintuan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldIPI.com

Lisa Pamintuan, President WorldIPI.com releases the results of the National Academy of Sciences of the Ukraine’s D.K. Zabolonty Institute of Microbiology and Virology Lab in Kiev “that shows almost 100% effectiveness of our UVC LED system in destroying live H1N1 virus.” "Our system is not viral strain or bacterial particle specific. Extensive computer modeling has shown the UVC Aluminum Diodes that are manufactured by Crystal IS work in our proprietary air flow system, just as they have been proven at major University studies", says Pamintuan.

Donald Spector, the world-famous inventor, that also patented the first use of LEDs to fight pathogens in ventilation systems almost 20 years ago, is also the inventor of this system. In the present system, a user wears a shoulder holster that contains the batteries and UVC diodes that surround an entrance chamber that leads to standard hospital tubing and a hospital clear mask, which can also be disposable.

There are no moving parts in the system since air flow is provided by inhalation and exhalation. The high heat generated by the UVC diodes is dissipated by static heat plates and cooled by both the airflow, the exterior dissipation and partly by the respiratory system itself. While the temperatures of the diodes are high, the actual air inhaled is much smaller than the respiratory system and when it gets into the respiratory system it is modestly warm, which the respiratory system likes.

“Just as Spector changed the prevailing views and patented the use of LEDs to kill pathogens in HVAC systems, which is now standard, we think this new technology will change the way masks are used into the future” says Pamintuan. “As opposed to regular paper masks, professional N-95 masks have strong filters. Because the filters make breathing more difficult, they are extremely uncomfortable, and they have to be very tight. Air will always follow the path of least resistance. When you put in heavy filters, the air tries to get in from the side of the mask, which means they have to be tight. This presents a real problem for health care workers and others that have to wear masks for long periods of time” adds Pamintuan.

“The Spector Mask System does not work by using heavy filters. It promotes the flow of air through a simple hospital type mask freely by simply killing, not filtering pathogens, a process that does not obstruct air. Our company thanks Roman Kruholov, the chief engineer, Svitlana Zahorodnia, PhD. the team leader from the D.K. Zabolotny Institute of Microbiology and Virology as well as all of the great doctors, engineers, scientists, virologists, computer experts and the institute’s staff and personnel” says Pamintuan.

This project has been totally funded by WorldIPI.com, a world leader in patents and technologies and will now move to our branding and licensing department.