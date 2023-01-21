The President of Turkmenistan held talks with the Prime Minister of Russia

21/01/2023

On January 20, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

During the one-on-one meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the dynamic and constructive nature of the Turkmen-Russian cooperation. Political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation are actively developing. Particular attention is also paid to strengthening inter-parliamentary contacts.

An important place in the bilateral partnership is occupied by ties with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In this context, the head of state noted the established close cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg, the Astrakhan region and other regions of Russia.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also noted with satisfaction that our countries are actively cooperating within the framework of international organizations. Turkmenistan is grateful to the Russian side for the continued support of its neutral status and foreign policy initiatives.

Stressing that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Russian Federation, the head of state conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin conveyed to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the context of the Declaration on deepening strategic partnership signed on June 10 last year, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation emphasized the importance of building up trade and economic cooperation, mutual trade in accordance with the existing mutual potential, speaking in favor of finding new directions in all areas of partnership.

As Mikhail Mishustin noted, Russia and Turkmenistan actively cooperate in mechanical engineering, energy, oil and gas complex, agriculture, digital economy. However, there are a number of promising areas. It was emphasized that a representative business delegation arrived in Ashgabat, expressing readiness for close cooperation with Turkmen partners.

In continuation of the negotiations, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the further development of the strategic Turkmen-Russian partnership across its entire spectrum. At the same time, priority attention was paid to the issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached, access to new mutually beneficial projects and optimal use of the existing potential for these purposes.

Then the talks continued in an expanded format, with the participation of delegations from the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov once again stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to comprehensive cooperation with Russia, based on strategic partnership, where a special role is given to regular contacts at the highest and high levels.

It was noted that a solid legal base has been created, which covers various areas of interstate cooperation. In this context, the emphasis was placed on the Declaration on the deepening of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

The head of state also stressed that the development of productive ties with the regions and subjects of the Russian Federation is one of the priority vectors of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia.

Mikhail Mishustin, in turn, stressed that the interstate dialogue between Russia and Turkmenistan is based on the principles of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect. Having formed a solid contractual and legal base, our countries traditionally cooperate in the fields of energy, oil and gas industry. Cooperation is being carried out in the area of construction and agriculture. There are many developments in the field of digital technologies.

It was noted that building up trade and economic cooperation is considered as a key task.

Discussing cooperation in the educational sphere, the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for the attention paid to education and careful attitude to common history and memory at the Joint Turkmen-Russian School named after A.S.Pushkin.

The negotiations demonstrated the invariable focus of the parties on the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation, the realization of its multifaceted potential, as well as the results of the joint business forum and the business meetings held within its framework.

In frames of the visit, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also visited the «Halk hakydasy Memorial Complex», where he laid flowers at the «Baky Şöhrat» monument.

Having completed his official visit to Turkmenistan, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation left Ashgabat on the same day.