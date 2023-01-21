Submit Release
22A5005192/ vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5005192

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brian Connor                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dominion Ave, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: vandalism

 

 

VICTIM: Jeffery Carpenter

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby are looking for information regarding the back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked at 210 Dominion Ave in the town of Troy.  The incident was believed to have happened around 11/13/22. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.

 

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

