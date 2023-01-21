22A5005192/ vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005192
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/13/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dominion Ave, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: vandalism
VICTIM: Jeffery Carpenter
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby are looking for information regarding the back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked at 210 Dominion Ave in the town of Troy. The incident was believed to have happened around 11/13/22. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881