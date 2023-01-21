Popular Author and Life Coach, Dr. Shannon Simpson Shand, Released a Self-Motivation Book

"UNSTUCK: The Ultimate Guide to Getting and Staying Motivated," by Dr. Shannon Simpson Shand, is available on Amazon as both a Kindle and a paperback.

DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shannon Simpson Shand released the self-motivation book "Unstuck: The Ultimate Guide to Getting and Staying Motivated." It is a 177-page book full of motivation and inspiration to get rid of being stuck and unmotivated. Available in both e-Book and paperback formats, it offers motivation for those who struggle with self-motivation, as well as for those who want to learn how to be more motivated in general. Inside its pages is a collection of wisdom about getting unstuck and staying motivated.

The author of the book, Dr. Shannon Simpson Shand, is a life coach and business strategist who has been working with clients for years. She has learned many things along the way that she shares in this book. The book can be read in one sitting or in smaller chunks over time. It includes journal space so that the reader can write down their own thoughts while they are going through the exercises inside. Readers will learn step-by-step strategies to stay motivated, such as:

- 13 Ways to Stay Motivated Yourself

- 10 Ways to Motivate Yourself To Do Things You Don't Want to Do

- 10 Fast and Furious Ways to Get Out of a Rut

- Top 10 Inspirational Sayings

And more.

Dr. Shand helps her readers identify what is holding them back from being self-motivated, then gives them solutions to get out of their rut and find their rhythm again. "This book shows how to set goals, break down your biggest challenges into smaller, more achievable goals, and avoid the obstacles that could make you give up. It helps you create an environment where you have all the tools you need to succeed. It also gives you an insight into your own personal motivation so that you can motivate yourself when no one else can or will." said one of the readers.

With UNSTUCK: The Ultimate Guide to Getting and Staying Motivated, Dr. Shand shares her proven system for overcoming the poor habits, bad attitudes, and negative thinking that can sabotage the best efforts to get things done and achieve the goals. In short, in chapters written in a conversational style, she explains what motivation is and why it can be so hard to find. She also shows readers how to find their barriers to motivation and work around them to become more productive, creative, and sure of themselves in their ability to succeed.

About Dr. Shannon Simpson Shand

Dr. Shannon Simpson Shand is a motivational speaker, career counselor, entrepreneur, author, business strategist, and life coach. She has spent the last decade working with private clients as a life coach and business strategist. She has worked with clients who struggle with motivation and self-motivation issues. Her life coaching experience includes clients of all ages and stages of life. Furthermore, her clients are often people who want to increase their motivation or who want to understand what motivates them.

