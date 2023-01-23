HRBlade launched video interviewing software with AI to help companies hire faster
HRBlade launched video interviewing software v3.0. The new version included AI and Assessments that help companies hire 5x faster and save up to 80% budget.
Save money and reduce time to hire with video interviewing software HRBlade”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRBlade is a video interviewing software and end-to-end digital hiring platform with AI and assessments that automates the hiring process and candidate testing that help companies to reduce cost of hiring and hire faster.
— Alexander Bergman
HRBlade launched a major v3.0 update. In the new version, AI assistant will help to set the score to candidate according to his video answers. Virtual video-recruiter talking-head will make on-demand interviews more attractive and interactive.
Hiring and interviewing solutions of hrblade.com:
1. Faster hiring
2. Reduce cost of hiring
3. Hire remotely
4. Make better hiring decisions
5. Attracting the suitable candidates with data-driven recruitment.
6. Recruiting fairly
7. Creating an efficient recruiting process
Functionality:
1. Video interviewing with candidate pipelines save time, money, and efforts on recruiting.
2. On-demand video interviews, live video interviews, and candidate testing solutions make recruiting online.
3. Functional careers page builder and application form builder, job search sites integrations allow attracting the right candidates. Integrations, API, analytics, and reports make recruiting data-driven and integrated.
4. Structured interviews, evaluation system, and plagiarism checker make recruiting fairly.
5. Collaboration recruiting tools, comments, evaluations, AI make the recruiting process efficient
Simplify every stage of your hiring process with video interviewing software and make the best hire with HRBlade.
Alexander Bergman
HRBlade
+1 646-980-3287
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn