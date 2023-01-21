Williston Barracks/ Found property request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A1008611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/30/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 Underhill

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police recovered a Samsung smartphone on December 30, 2022 that is believed to have been stolen from the Town of Underhill. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children. If you have information about the owner of this phone, please contact Trooper Cote at the Williston State Police Barracks so it can be returned.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111