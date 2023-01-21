Submit Release
News Search

There were 321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,474 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/ Found property request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1008611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 Underhill

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police recovered a Samsung smartphone on December 30, 2022 that is believed to have been stolen from the Town of Underhill. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children. If you have information about the owner of this phone, please contact Trooper Cote at the Williston State Police Barracks so it can be returned.

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks/ Found property request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.