Williston Barracks/ Found property request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1008611
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/30/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 Underhill
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police recovered a Samsung smartphone on December 30, 2022 that is believed to have been stolen from the Town of Underhill. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children. If you have information about the owner of this phone, please contact Trooper Cote at the Williston State Police Barracks so it can be returned.
Trooper Keith Cote
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111