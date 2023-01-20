David Crosby, 1941 - 2023

20 Jan 2023

Genesis is extremely saddened at the news of David Crosby's passing, aged 81, on Thursday, 19th January.





In a statement, Crosby's wife, Jan, said that he died 'after a long illness' while surrounded by family. 'His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,' she continued.





David Crosby was one of the rare musicians to have been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a founding member of both The Byrds and supergroup, Crosby, Stills & Nash. The singer-songwriter and folk-rock pioneer will be remembered most for his extraordinary harmony singing, which made him one of the most significant figures in the mellifluous sound of California in the Sixties and Seventies.





Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have written heartfelt tributes about their CSN bandmate:





Graham Nash: 'David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most.'





Stephen Stills: 'It is only the memory of such a unique and full life so well lived that must sustain us through this period of profound grief ... His music will live on through us all even as he now sails to his eternal sunset.'





Over the past year, we have been working on CSN&Y: Love the One You're With, which is both a celebration of photographer Henry Diltz's life-long collaboration with the band and CSN&Y's indelible body of work and musical legacy.





Due to be published later this year, the book will be dedicated to the memory of David Crosby.





Henry Diltz wrote last night, 'Our old friend David Crosby walked into the next room today. Imagine what he's seeing right this minute. We can only guess, but they say it's pretty cool ... Looking forward to seeing him on the other side.'





We send our deepest condolences at this difficult time to David Crosby's wife, Jan, and his children: Beckett Cypher, Bailey Jean Cypher, James Raymond, Donovan Crosby, Erika Keller Crosby and Django Crosby.

Photograph by Henry Diltz. David Crosby, on stage with CSN&Y, Balboa Stadium, San Diego, 21 December 1969.

