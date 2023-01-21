SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Orly Lobel
Orly Lobel, author of The Equality Machine, helps explain Artificial Intelligence (AI) and defends harnessing technology as a powerful tool to achieve equality.
Digital technology has a comparative advantage over humans in detecting discrimination, correcting historical exclusions, subverting stereotypes, and addressing the world’s thorniest problems.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes author, lawyer, and law professor Orly Lobel to the program with a new episode Saturday, January 21, 2023. Lobel is the Warren Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of San Diego School of Law and author of The Equality Machine: Harnessing Digital Technology for a Brighter, More Inclusive Future. The book was named one of The Economist's Best Books of 2022.
— Orly Lobel, author of The Equality Machine
Co-host Jackie Gardina stated, “this episode is exceptionally timely and informative because Orly helps us better understand the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and defends technology as a powerful tool that we can harness to achieve equality and a better future.”
In this episode of SideBar, Lobel argues that digital technology frequently has a comparative advantage over humans in detecting discrimination, correcting historical exclusions, subverting long-standing stereotypes, and addressing the world’s thorniest problems: climate, poverty, injustice, literacy, accessibility, speech, health, and safety.
“We invited Orly to SideBar” said co-host Mitch Winick, “because she makes a compelling case that rather than criticizing big data and automation out of fear of the unknown, we have the opportunity to direct its use to actually protect some of our most fundamental values.”
Lobel’s distinguished career includes clerking on the Israeli Supreme Court, teaching at Yale Law School, and serving as a fellow at Harvard University Center for Ethics and the Professions and the Kennedy School of Government. She joined the USD School of Law faculty in 2005.
She is the recipient of several prestigious research grants from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the American Bar Association Litigation Fund, the Searle-Kauffman Fellowship, the Southern California Innovation Project, and Netspar, University of Tilburg. Lobel is a member of the American Law Institute and serves on numerous professional advisory boards. Her articles have won several awards including the Thorsnes Prize for Outstanding Legal Scholarship and the Irving Oberman Memorial Award.
In discussing the importance of discussing these types of issues on SideBar, Winick, President and Dean of Monterey College of Law, emphasized that “Jackie and I believe that legal education should extend beyond the law school classroom and be part of our public dialogue.” Gardina, Dean of the Colleges of Law in Santa Barbara and Ventura adds, “Constitutional rights do not exist in a historical vacuum. If we want to understand the context of current legal issues, it is important to discuss why these laws originally came about, how they have evolved over time, and how they will be applied in the future.”
SideBar is scheduled to publish new episodes on the Legal Talk Network each 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
To listen to current SideBar episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
Mitchel Winick
MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW
+1 8315824000
email us here