SIRT Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Prince Albert

January 20, 2023

On Monday, January 16, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) regarding an officer involved shooting. SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On that day at approximately 10:40 p.m., a member of PAPS, operating a marked police vehicle, had commenced an investigation on the 400 block of South Industrial Drive. During the course of the encounter, a short foot pursuit ensued, and a confrontation occurred during which one member of the PAPS discharged their service pistol, striking a 34-year-old man.

PAPS members provided first aid until EMS arrived. EMS attended the scene and provided care to the man before transporting him to hospital, where he was later declared deceased.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and three SIRT Investigators attended the scene in Prince Albert and took carriage of the investigation. In addition, a community liaison was appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990. During the course of SIRT's investigation, a weapon was recovered from the incident scene and has been secured as an exhibit.

As part of the ongoing investigation, SIRT is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and may have witnessed or have video of the incident, which has not yet been provided, to contact SIRT at 306-933-6342.

No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

