IBN SINA FOUNDATION RECEIVES GRANT - MENTAL WELLNESS SERVICES EXPANDED
ibn Sina Foundation continues to provide services to low-income and underserved Texans through their healthcare clinics. Here, Congressman Al Green presents a check for $1.6 million to Ibn Sina Foundation's Chairman Nasruddin Rupani.
Chairman Rupani and the Ibn Sina Foundation will expand mental and behavioral services as part of their flag-ship medical center in Houston.
Mental health challenges are complex and exist in society at different scales, and there is a need to develop affordable and effective strategies to tackle and prevent the associated severity”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental Wellness Service expansion is happening at Ibn Sina Foundation, thanks to $1.6 Million in Community Project Funding under Omnibus Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023. The announcement was made by Congressman Al Green, Nasruddin Rupani, the Chairman of the Ibn Sina Foundation, and Ibn Sina’s Board at a reception at the Wilcrest Community Medical Center. “Mental Health is crucial to personal, community, social and economic development. Mental health challenges are complex and exist in society at different scales, and there is a need to develop affordable and effective strategies to tackle and prevent the associated severity,” said Chairman Rupani.
The Foundation’s mission is to continue to provide preventative and primary healthcare services for low-income, uninsured, underinsured, and under-served families. The grant will allow the clinic to expand services and facilities specializing in behavioral health to individuals, families, and groups. Ibn Sina is one of the few facilities in the Greater Houston area to promptly integrate medical care with mental and behavioral healthcare, especially for low-income patients.
Millions of people in the United States are affected by mental illness each year, and 1 in 5 adults will experience mental illness this year alone. Since 2001, Ibn Sina Foundation has provided integrated preventative and primary care in a clinical setting at affordable prices to all who seek it, treating every individual with dignity and respect. Operating six clinics throughout Greater Houston and one in Port Arthur, the Ibn Sina foundation continues to provide a full range of healthcare services encompassing a children’s clinic, medical, dental, diagnostics, and mental wellness services. “While there is a better understanding today of the importance of mental health, many people still face a daunting challenge in finding care when it’s needed,” said Dr. Quianta Moore, MD, JD, Executive Director of The Hackett Center for Mental Health at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. “This grant, combined with Ibn Sina’s unwavering commitment to service, will expand the ability of local patients to be screened, assessed, and treated, leading to healthier, stronger, and more resilient communities across Houston.”
Other specialty services are gynecology, neurology, cardiology, psychiatry, optometry, podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, rheumatology, pediatric cardiology, nephrology, behavioral counseling, endocrinology, and urology. Since its inception, Ibn Sina Foundation has provided more than one million patient visits and expects to serve 100,000 visits this year alone. For more information, visit www.ibnsinafoundation.org.
