Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Jan. 19 - 25, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. including weekends, there will be shoulder closures on I-24 EB to apply texture coating.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs.

· 1/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure EB and single left lane closure WB at MM 66 to set up equipment. A rolling roadblock in the EB direction will be used to install an overhead DMS gantry.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· 1/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at 46th Ave for traffic loop repairs.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1/20, 1/23, and 1/25

On-call sign repair/replace

· 1/23 – 1/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed with Temporary Ramp Closures at Exit 209B, 209A, & 209 on I-40 WB for the installation of extruded panel signs. (15 to 20 minutes at a time).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 210 - 209

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840 / I-24

On-call concrete repair

· Continuous, The exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic shifted in order to repair damaged concrete.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing of I-24 from Stones River Bridge to Rocky Fork Road

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures to fix pavement markings.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

· 1/19, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-65 to set beams over Horseshoe Road.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

· LOOK AHEAD: 1/30 Continuously until the bridge’s 8-week closure on 7/7: There will be a permanent traffic shift on SR-1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 11th Ave S for bridge demolition. This shift will reduce the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for final striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Frye Rd to the Williamson Co Line, including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 396 (Saturn Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Fryer Rd for shoulder stone and pavement marking operations

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly ramp closures on SR 6 to Saturn PKWY both directions to install high contrast pavement markings.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Flagging operations will be utilized for the water line install to cross Bridge Avenue.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in place for final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

D37 ADA curb ramp upgrades on various state routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closure for removal and pouring curb ramps

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

D37 ADA curb ramp upgrades on various state routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closure for removal and pouring curb ramps

Scheduled Maintenance Work

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Milling and Paving – repairs due to crash

· 1/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closures will be implemented in the southbound lanes to repave asphalt that was damaged by about 400 gallons of diesel fuel that was spilled during Thursday morning’s crash. (MM 118)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Boring/ drilling on overpasses

· Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., NB and SB shoulder will be closed for boring (MM 95 – 97)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Vegetation Removal

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shoulder closure in both direction

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

Infrared Pothole Repair / Mill and Fill as needed

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various Lane and shoulder will be closed in both directions as needed

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Paving WB Lane 1 and approach and departure

· 1/19. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating Lane Closure with normal flagging operations (MM 53)