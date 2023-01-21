CODE3 IS AWARDED DIGITAL MEDIA DUTIES FOR 2023 X GAMES
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a competitive evaluation process, Code3 was awarded the digital media duties for the 2023 Winter X Games in Aspen, taking place January 27th-29th. The Code3 team demonstrated superiority in event experience, paid social, and programmatic expertise.
The Code3 team is particularly proud of this new client acquisition because it highlights our ability to execute and launch a campaign for a national sporting event. Code3 is proud to contribute to the ongoing success of the X Games, which launched in 1995 and attracts audiences from all over the world. The X Games will be on ESPN/ABC and streaming live on digital platforms.
“We are proud to have X Games as a client. It is a partnership we are excited to be a part of.” – Ken Barbieri, Executive Vice President of Growth at Code3.
For more details, please contact Shalanna Clark, hello@code3.com, 201-822-1565.
Shalanna Clark
Shalanna Clark
Code3
+1 201-822-1565
hello@code3.com
