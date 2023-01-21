CODE3 IS AWARDED DIGITAL MEDIA DUTIES FOR 2023 X GAMES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a competitive evaluation process, Code3 was awarded the digital media duties for the 2023 Winter X Games in Aspen, taking place January 27th-29th. The Code3 team demonstrated superiority in event experience, paid social, and programmatic expertise.

The Code3 team is particularly proud of this new client acquisition because it highlights our ability to execute and launch a campaign for a national sporting event. Code3 is proud to contribute to the ongoing success of the X Games, which launched in 1995 and attracts audiences from all over the world. The X Games will be on ESPN/ABC and streaming live on digital platforms.

“We are proud to have X Games as a client. It is a partnership we are excited to be a part of.” – Ken Barbieri, Executive Vice President of Growth at Code3.

For more details, please contact Shalanna Clark, hello@code3.com, 201-822-1565.

Shalanna Clark
Code3
+1 201-822-1565
hello@code3.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

CODE3 IS AWARDED DIGITAL MEDIA DUTIES FOR 2023 X GAMES

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shalanna Clark
Code3
+1 201-822-1565 hello@code3.com
Company/Organization
Code3
623 Broadway, 3rd Floor
New York, New York, 10021
United States
+1 201-822-1565
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Code3 is a performance-driven digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We exist to accelerate growth for our clients across the most powerful platforms to drive results at scale. Code3 delivers best-in-class digital marketing services with quality, efficiency, and speed at the forefront of our partnerships. Our teams are fully immersed in their client’s businesses and are personally committed to their development, growth, and success. Today’s landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a complete service offering that lives under one roof.

Code3

More From This Author
CODE3 IS AWARDED DIGITAL MEDIA DUTIES FOR 2023 X GAMES
CODE3 WELCOMES CRAIG ATKINSON AS NEW CEO
Code3 named company of the year by Engage! Cleveland
View All Stories From This Author