Turkmen-Russian business forum

19/01/2023

On January 19, 2023, the Turkmen-Russian business forum was held in the conference hall of the Chamber of commerce and industry.

A representative delegation of the Russian Federation headed by Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin arrived in the turkmen capital to participate in the business meeting. The delegation includes the President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, the heads of a number of other constituent entities of the Russian Federation, heads and leading specialists of government agencies, sectoral ministries and non-profit organizations, higher educational institutions, large companies and enterprises specializing in various areas of economic activity .

The Turkmen side was represented by some vice-premiers, heads of ministries and sectoral state agencies, associations, committees, banks, the Union of industrialists and entrepreneurs, a number of universities of the country, etc.

Speaking to the audience, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov thanked the russian partners for accepting the invitation to participate in this forum. As noted, such a solid composition of the delegation of the Russian Federation, its high level, wide geographical representation indicate a great interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan, an understanding of the prospects and opportunities that are opening up.

Further, it was stated that the mechanisms of interaction through the Intergovernmental turkmen-russian commission for economic cooperation, the meetings of which are held on a regular basis and include an ever wider range of issues, have worked quite effectively.

Undoubtedly, contacts at the highest level are the main determining factor in the effectiveness of interstate dialogue. In this regard, it was noted that only last year the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation held five meetings, during which mutual readiness for further development and strengthening of cooperation was confirmed, and its priorities were determined. At the same time, it was emphasized that the visit to Russia of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in early November last year was a milestone event in this context.

Particular emphasis was placed on the fact that trade, economic and business partnership is an essential part of the turkmen-russian relations. In this regard, it was noted with satisfaction that notable successes have been achieved recently, primarily in such sectors as energy, transport, and industrial cooperation.

Traditionally, an important place in the development of interstate relations is given to the establishment and development of direct ties between our country and the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Over the past years, special, constructive and mutually beneficial partnership relations have been established with the Republic of Tatarstan, the city of St.Petersburg, the Astrakhan region. As noted, a number of other regions of Russia are currently showing interest in working with Turkmenistan, in particular, the Chelyabinsk, Orel and Sverdlovsk regions, which is very welcomed.

The invariable priority of interstate cooperation is the humanitarian sphere, which is developing consistently, on a systematic basis.

In turn, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, having greeted the participants and guests of the forum, expressed his gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the warm welcome and hospitality extended on the Turkmen soil.

This is the first such large-scale business forum in the history of Russian-Turkmen relations, the guest emphasized, expressing confidence that this event would help establish new ties between the entrepreneurs of the two countries and lay the foundation for many promising projects.

The guest briefly described the current state of affairs in the Russian economy, which is generally in a stable state and is actively developing.

Many companies of the Russian Federation are represented at the business forum, ready to discuss specific proposals for the development of cooperation, Mikhail Mishustin continued, placing special emphasis on the fact that Russia and Turkmenistan have always been and will be reliable partners for each other.

In continuation of his speech, the guest focused on the importance of the Declaration on deepening strategic partnership signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Serdar Berdimuhamedov last June in Moscow, as well as the new agreements concluded, including on joint projects in agriculture and trade, banking, information, transport spheres and on strengthening interregional cooperation.

Further, Mikhail Mishustin invited representatives of Turkmenistan to participate in a number of major events planned in Russia in the first half of the year, in particular, in the International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World", meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the international exhibition of cooperation projects "Eurasia is our home", the Eurasian Congress, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

President Rustam Minnikhanov noted with satisfaction the progressive nature of bilateral relations that are successfully developing within the framework of the interstate dialogue with the Russian Federation, and stressed that Turkmenistan has always been a strategic partner for Tatarstan. As noted, our peoples are united by a spiritual and cultural community, deep, historically established ties, which at the present time are acquiring a qualitatively new content, based on the accumulated solid experience of interaction.

In the speeches of the Russian guests, the desire of representatives of various fields to intensify productive contacts with Turkmenistan, which today demonstrates the rapid pace of economic development, was expressed. Confirming their readiness for active participation in the implementation of large-scale national projects, the businessmen of the friendly country voiced specific proposals for further expanding fruitful cooperation.

At the end of the plenary session, it was noted that such meetings contribute to the effective implementation of the huge potential for strengthening bilateral relations, create opportunities for developing popular forms of interaction, taking into account modern realities and plans for the future. According to the mutual opinion of the participants, the results of this forum will give an additional impetus to building up productive relations designed for the long term.