Prospects of development of Turkmen-Tatar relations discussed

20/01/2023

On the 19th of January 2023, a meeting took place between the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov who is on the working visit to our country.

During the meeting, the prospects of development of Turkmen-Tatar relations on various vectors were discussed.

The guest conveyed the heartfelt greetings of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putine to Hero-Arkadag. Expressing his gratitude for consistent attention to the issues of Turkmen-Tatar relations, President Rustam Minnikhanov stressed that he is very glad to visit the fraternal Turkmenistan once again.

Thanking the guest for his kind words, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed reciprocal greetings and best regards to the President of the Russian Federation, as well as to the Former President of the Republic of Tatarstan M.Shaymiyev. He expressed confidence in that the current visit of the governmental delegation of the Russian Federation headed by Mikhail Mishustin to Turkmenistan will give strong impulse to the bilateral cooperation, create new opportunities for strengthening and developing political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

During the conversation, a deep exchange of views took place on the current state and priorities of further fruitful cooperation, which has great prospects, taking into account the existing interest, supported by an impressive potential and extensive experience of multiyear joint work in the implementation of a number of large-scale projects.

Speaking about the interest of the business circles of Tatarstan in expanding their presence in the promising Turkmen market, President Rustam Minnikhanov noted that the favorable investment climate created in the country and the high international standing of Turkmenistan as a reliable partner strictly following its obligations are a solid basis for this.

Another important sphere of Turkmen-Tatar relations is the collaboration in the humanitarian area, including education and science, as well as training of highly qualified experts.

Along with this, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and his guest spoke for the deepening of traditional ties in the area of sport, organization of joint events and exchange of experience.

In addition, an important step in promoting the existing cooperation could be the intensification of inter-parliamentary contacts and the exchange of experience in legislative activities. In this regard, Hero-Arkadag spoke about the expediency of establishing effective collaboration between the representatives of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

In this context, noting the importance of the participation of the head of Tatarstan in the foundation laying ceremony of the main mosque of the Akhal region, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan expressed confidence in that the present visit will be yet another step in the process of strengthening the Turkmen-Tatar friendship and cooperation.

In the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries have great prospects and will continue to develop on the basis of trust and mutually beneficial partnership.