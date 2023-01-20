Maine DOE Update – January 20, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

This guidance is offered by the Maine Department of Education to clarify the requirement listed in Sec. 1. 20-A MRSA §4713 and §4730 as it pertains to providing access to the public website of the Maine Department of Labor’s Center for Workforce Research and Information (CWRI) containing statewide employment projections. All Maine middle and high schools are required to include the electronic link to the CWRI employment projections when providing career education programming and guidance for students and parents. | More

As part of our work to elevate the expertise of the Maine education field, the Maine Department of Education is looking to hire Maine educators in each of the following areas, Humanities, STEAM, Civics, and Communication. | More

As part of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) efforts to provide opportunities to the current workforce of school nurses to build upon their expertise and to promote evidence-based practice in all Maine schools, the Maine DOE hosted a National Certification in School Nursing (NCSN) Review Course created by Nurse Builders this past fall. | More

Organized by the Maine Principals Association (MPA), Central Maine Community College hosted the first in-person Maine eSports championships on its Auburn campus. eSports is a form of competition using video games. | More

“Students are at the core of every move I make, and we create these internship experiences together,” said Molly Staples, Oceanside High School ELO Coordinator. “We treat every challenge as a learning experience and the students are able to dabble in real-world challenges.” | More

Spirit of America Foundation, has selected three school programs with their ‘Spirit of America Foundation Award. Nominated by local school leaders, the Award is presented to local individuals, organizations, and projects for commendable community service within the school community. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), Office of Student Supports will be hosting author Hedreich Nichols on March 2, 2023, in Brewer. Nichols is an author and educational consultant helping teachers and districts amplify the voices of all students. With her Solution Tree title, Finding Your Blind Spots: 8 Guiding Principles to Overcome Implicit Bias in Teaching, Hedreich combines her experience as a “One Black Friend” and educator with academic research and pedagogical strategies to ensure that educators have the skills and knowledge they need to create more equitable classrooms and campuses. | More

The Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education at the Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce our next speaker in our Special Topics Series – Dr. Rachel Lambert! | More

The Winter Wellness Summit is not far away! Join your colleagues from across the State to refill your wellness toolbox! This is a professional (and personal) learning event that will feature outstanding keynote speakers and engaging health promotion and wellness sessions. There will also be opportunities to learn about state programs and local school district wellness teams, successful wellness strategies, resources, and programs to can help build an action plan for healthier staff, students, school community, and learning environments. | More

Project ECHO© presents Mental Health Promotion in the School Setting ECHO Monthly Sessions begin on January 23, 2023, the 4th Monday of the month from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm on ZOOM. Bring your most challenging cases to colleagues and a panel of subject matter experts for review and recommendations. Access tools to foster positive social, emotional, and behavioral skills, and well-being for all. Join as your schedule allows. CEUs available upon survey completion. | More

This session, organized by the Finance Authority of Maine and presented by nationally recognized student loan expert, Betsy Mayotte, will explain what to expect regarding the Biden/Harris debt relief program, when the student loan payment pause will end, how student loan borrowers can still take advantage of the temporary exceptions available to those pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness and BIG changes that impact federal Parent PLUS Loan borrowers. | More

