Senate Bill 188 Printer's Number 86

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - promulgated and implemented, may reasonably be expected to

result in direct or indirect cost to the Commonwealth, to its

political subdivisions and to the private sector in excess of

$1,000,000 on an annual basis.

* * *

"General permit." A permit issued by the Department of

Environmental Protection in accordance with the provis ions of 33

U.S.C. Ch. 26 Subch. I (relating to research and related

programs) , sections 1905-A, 1917-A and 1920-A of the act of

April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative

Code of 1929, the act of June 22, 1937 (P.L.1987, No.394), known

as The Clean Streams Law, the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380,

No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, and the act of

July 28, 1988 (P.L.556, No.101), known as the Municipal Waste

Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act.

* * *

"Regulation." Any rule or regulation, or order in the nature

of a rule or regulation, promulgated by an agency under

statutory authority in the administration of any statute

administered by or relating to the agency or amending, revising

or otherwise altering the terms and provisions of an existing

regulation, or prescribing the practice or procedure before such

agency. The term shall also include actions of the Liquor

Control Board which have an effect on the discount rate for

retail licensees. The term shall not include a proclamation,

executive order, directive or similar document issued by the

Governor, but shall include a regulation which may be

promulgated by an agency, only with the approval of the

Governor. The term includes revision to a general permit.

* * *

20230SB0188PN0086 - 2 -

