Senate Bill 188 Printer's Number 86
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - promulgated and implemented, may reasonably be expected to
result in direct or indirect cost to the Commonwealth, to its
political subdivisions and to the private sector in excess of
$1,000,000 on an annual basis.
* * *
"General permit." A permit issued by the Department of
Environmental Protection in accordance with the provis ions of 33
U.S.C. Ch. 26 Subch. I (relating to research and related
programs) , sections 1905-A, 1917-A and 1920-A of the act of
April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative
Code of 1929, the act of June 22, 1937 (P.L.1987, No.394), known
as The Clean Streams Law, the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380,
No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, and the act of
July 28, 1988 (P.L.556, No.101), known as the Municipal Waste
Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act.
* * *
"Regulation." Any rule or regulation, or order in the nature
of a rule or regulation, promulgated by an agency under
statutory authority in the administration of any statute
administered by or relating to the agency or amending, revising
or otherwise altering the terms and provisions of an existing
regulation, or prescribing the practice or procedure before such
agency. The term shall also include actions of the Liquor
Control Board which have an effect on the discount rate for
retail licensees. The term shall not include a proclamation,
executive order, directive or similar document issued by the
Governor, but shall include a regulation which may be
promulgated by an agency, only with the approval of the
Governor. The term includes revision to a general permit.
* * *
20230SB0188PN0086 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30