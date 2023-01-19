Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,811 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 77 Printer's Number 85

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 85

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

77

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, GEBHARD, MARTIN, DiSANTO, STEFANO, COSTA,

BREWSTER, J. WARD, MASTRIANO AND BAKER, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in inheritance tax, further providing for

expenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2127 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:

Section 2127. Expenses.--The following expenses may be

deducted from the value of the property transferred:

(1) Administration expenses. All reasonable expenses of

administration of the decedent's estate and of the assets

includable in the decedent's taxable estate are deductible.

(2) Bequest to fiduciary or attorney in lieu of fees. A

transfer to an executor, trustee or attorney in lieu of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 77 Printer's Number 85

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.