Senate Bill 190 Printer's Number 88

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 88

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

190

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MASTRIANO,

MARTIN, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON AND AUMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled

"An act providing for independent oversight and review of

regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review

Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making

repeals," further providing for definitions and for existing

regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,

No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by

adding a definition to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Economically significant regulation." A regulation that, if

promulgated and implemented, may reasonably be expected to

result in direct or indirect cost to the Commonwealth, to its

political subdivisions and to the private sector in excess of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20