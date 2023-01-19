Senate Bill 190 Printer's Number 88
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 88
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
190
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MASTRIANO,
MARTIN, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON AND AUMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled
"An act providing for independent oversight and review of
regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review
Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making
repeals," further providing for definitions and for existing
regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,
No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by
adding a definition to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Economically significant regulation." A regulation that, if
promulgated and implemented, may reasonably be expected to
result in direct or indirect cost to the Commonwealth, to its
political subdivisions and to the private sector in excess of
