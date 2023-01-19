Senate Bill 191 Printer's Number 89
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 89
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
191
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BROOKS, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH AND
BAKER, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242, No.428), entitled
"An act relating to roads, streets, highways and bridges;
amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws
administered by the Secretary of Highways and by the
Department of Highways relating thereto," in rural State
highway system and State highways in cities, boroughs and
towns, further providing for improvement, reconstruction and
maintenance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 513 of the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242,
No.428), known as the State Highway Law, is amended to read:
Section 513. Improvement, Reconstruction and Maintenance.--
(a) The department shall, at the expense of the Commonwealth
improve or reconstruct and maintain all State highways within
boroughs and incorporated towns, to such width and of such type
as shall be determined by the secretary.
(b) The department shall, at the expense of the
Commonwealth, construct and maintain all surface and subsurface
drainage facilities connected with State highways within
boroughs and incorporated towns with populations equal to or
