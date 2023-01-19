Submit Release
Senate Bill 191 Printer's Number 89

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 89

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

191

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BROOKS, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH AND

BAKER, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242, No.428), entitled

"An act relating to roads, streets, highways and bridges;

amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws

administered by the Secretary of Highways and by the

Department of Highways relating thereto," in rural State

highway system and State highways in cities, boroughs and

towns, further providing for improvement, reconstruction and

maintenance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 513 of the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242,

No.428), known as the State Highway Law, is amended to read:

Section 513. Improvement, Reconstruction and Maintenance.--

(a) The department shall, at the expense of the Commonwealth

improve or reconstruct and maintain all State highways within

boroughs and incorporated towns, to such width and of such type

as shall be determined by the secretary.

(b) The department shall, at the expense of the

Commonwealth, construct and maintain all surface and subsurface

drainage facilities connected with State highways within

boroughs and incorporated towns with populations equal to or

