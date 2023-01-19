Submit Release
Senate Bill 192 Printer's Number 90

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 90

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

192

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, DUSH, MASTRIANO,

BREWSTER, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS AND J. WARD, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in sales and use tax, excluding from sales and

use tax all equipment and devices which prohibit a firearm

from being fired without a key or combination.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 204 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by

adding a clause to read:

Section 204. Exclusions from Tax.--The tax imposed by

section 202 shall not be imposed upon any of the following:

* * *

(76) The sale at retail or use of a gun vault, gun safe, gun

locker, gun cabinet, trigger lock, handgun vault, handgun

locker, gun cable lock, gun lever lock, handgun safe, locking

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

