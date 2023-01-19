Senate Bill 193 Printer's Number 91

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 91

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

193

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-

HILL, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON, ROBINSON, J. WARD AND

AUMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in changes in records, further providing for death

of registrant.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1505(a) of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1505. Death of registrant.

(a) Department of Health.--A commission shall cancel the

registration of a registered elector reported dead by the

Department of Health. The Department of Health shall, within

[60] seven days of receiving notice of the death of an

individual 18 years of age or older, send the name and address

of residence of that individual to a commission in a manner and

on a form prescribed by the department. The commission shall

promptly update information contained in its registration

records.

* * *

