Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 79

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 79

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

194

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BROOKS, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, FARRY,

J. WARD, CAPPELLETTI AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax

exemption, further providing for duty of commission.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8904(1) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8904. Duty of commission.

The commission shall:

(1) Fix uniform and equitable standards for determining

the need for exemption from the payment of real estate taxes

granted by this act. In fixing such uniform and equitable

standards, the commission shall apply a rebuttable

presumption that an applicant with annual income of $75,000

or less has a need for the exemption. Beginning on January 1,

2009, and every two years thereafter, the commission shall

adjust the annual income level qualifying for the rebuttable

presumption of need by an amount equal to the change in the

