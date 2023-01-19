Senate Bill 197 Printer's Number 80

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - NONE

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

197

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, KANE, DILLON AND

CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for pardoning power and

Board of Pardons.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 9(a) of Article IV be amended to read:

§ 9. Pardoning power; Board of Pardons.

(a) In all criminal cases except impeachment the Governor

shall have power to remit fines and forfeitures, to grant

reprieves, commutation of sentences and pardons; but no pardon

shall be granted, nor sentence commuted, except on the

recommendation in writing of a majority of the Board of Pardons,

and, in the case of a sentence of death or life imprisonment, on

the [unanimous] recommendation in writing of four-fifths of the

Board of Pardons, after full hearing in open session, upon due

public notice. The recommendation, with the reasons therefor at

