Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,765 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 197 Printer's Number 80

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 80

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

197

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, KANE, DILLON AND

CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for pardoning power and

Board of Pardons.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 9(a) of Article IV be amended to read:

§ 9. Pardoning power; Board of Pardons.

(a) In all criminal cases except impeachment the Governor

shall have power to remit fines and forfeitures, to grant

reprieves, commutation of sentences and pardons; but no pardon

shall be granted, nor sentence commuted, except on the

recommendation in writing of a majority of the Board of Pardons,

and, in the case of a sentence of death or life imprisonment, on

the [unanimous] recommendation in writing of four-fifths of the

Board of Pardons, after full hearing in open session, upon due

public notice. The recommendation, with the reasons therefor at

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 197 Printer's Number 80

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.