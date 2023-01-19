Senate Bill 197 Printer's Number 80
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 80
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
197
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, KANE, DILLON AND
CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for pardoning power and
Board of Pardons.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 9(a) of Article IV be amended to read:
§ 9. Pardoning power; Board of Pardons.
(a) In all criminal cases except impeachment the Governor
shall have power to remit fines and forfeitures, to grant
reprieves, commutation of sentences and pardons; but no pardon
shall be granted, nor sentence commuted, except on the
recommendation in writing of a majority of the Board of Pardons,
and, in the case of a sentence of death or life imprisonment, on
the [unanimous] recommendation in writing of four-fifths of the
Board of Pardons, after full hearing in open session, upon due
public notice. The recommendation, with the reasons therefor at
