Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 81
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 81
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
198
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, DUSH AND HUTCHINSON,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An
act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an
independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the
membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and
the existing members of the board; transferring certain
funds; and making repeals," further providing for definitions
and for jurisdiction.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530,
No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act, is amended
to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Board." The Environmental Hearing Board of the
Commonwealth.
"Department." The Department of Environmental [Resources]
Protection of the Commonwealth.
