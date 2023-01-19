Senate Bill 198 Printer's Number 81

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 81

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

198

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, DUSH AND HUTCHINSON,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An

act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an

independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the

membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and

the existing members of the board; transferring certain

funds; and making repeals," further providing for definitions

and for jurisdiction.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530,

No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act, is amended

to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Board." The Environmental Hearing Board of the

Commonwealth.

"Department." The Department of Environmental [Resources]

Protection of the Commonwealth.

