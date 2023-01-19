Senate Bill 202 Printer's Number 83
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 83
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
202
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, COSTA, BREWSTER, ARGALL,
SAVAL AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 16, 1923 (P.L.207, No.153), entitled "An
act providing when, how, upon what property, and to what
extent, liens shall be allowed for taxes and for municipal
improvements, for the removal of nuisances, and for water
rents or rates, sewer rates, and lighting rates; for the
procedure upon claims filed therefor; the methods for
preserving such liens and enforcing payment of such claims;
the effect of judicial sales of the properties liened; the
distribution of the proceeds of such sales, and the
redemption of the property therefrom; for the lien and
collection of certain taxes heretofore assessed, and of
claims for municipal improvements made and nuisances removed,
within six months before the passage of this act; and for the
procedure on tax and municipal claims filed under other and
prior acts of Assembly," further providing for municipal
claims first lien, cities of first class, docketing, judgment
and execution, for cities of the first class, recovery of
judgment and sale free from claims, for redemption and for
rule to show cause, decree, service and notice and providing
for disposition of property in cities of the second class.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 3(b), 31.2(a), (b.1) and (b.2)(1), 32(a)
and 39.2(a), (a.1), (b), (b.1) and (c) of the act of May 16,
1923 (P.L.207, No.153), referred to as the Municipal Claim and
Tax Lien Law, are amended to read:
Section 3. * * *
