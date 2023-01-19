Senate Bill 202 Printer's Number 83

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 83

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

202

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS, COSTA, BREWSTER, ARGALL,

SAVAL AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 16, 1923 (P.L.207, No.153), entitled "An

act providing when, how, upon what property, and to what

extent, liens shall be allowed for taxes and for municipal

improvements, for the removal of nuisances, and for water

rents or rates, sewer rates, and lighting rates; for the

procedure upon claims filed therefor; the methods for

preserving such liens and enforcing payment of such claims;

the effect of judicial sales of the properties liened; the

distribution of the proceeds of such sales, and the

redemption of the property therefrom; for the lien and

collection of certain taxes heretofore assessed, and of

claims for municipal improvements made and nuisances removed,

within six months before the passage of this act; and for the

procedure on tax and municipal claims filed under other and

prior acts of Assembly," further providing for municipal

claims first lien, cities of first class, docketing, judgment

and execution, for cities of the first class, recovery of

judgment and sale free from claims, for redemption and for

rule to show cause, decree, service and notice and providing

for disposition of property in cities of the second class.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 3(b), 31.2(a), (b.1) and (b.2)(1), 32(a)

and 39.2(a), (a.1), (b), (b.1) and (c) of the act of May 16,

1923 (P.L.207, No.153), referred to as the Municipal Claim and

Tax Lien Law, are amended to read:

Section 3. * * *

