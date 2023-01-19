Submit Release
Senate Bill 210 Printer's Number 84

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 84

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

210

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK AND DILLON,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in

procedure, further providing for written requests; and, in

judicial review, further providing for fee limitations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of February 14, 2008

(P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, is amended by

adding a definition to read:

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Commercial purpose." As follows:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

