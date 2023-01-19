Senate Bill 32 Printer's Number 92
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 92
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
32
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, GEBHARD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, SCHWANK,
COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," providing for the State Employees' Retirement
System and the Public School Employees' Retirement System to
testify in the hearing process before the Appropriations
Committee of the Senate and the Appropriations Committee of
the House of Representatives.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known
as The Administrative Code of 1929, is amended by adding an
