Senate Bill 32 Printer's Number 92

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled

"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the

executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the

Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and

prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation

of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of

certain departments, boards and commissions shall be

determined," providing for the State Employees' Retirement

System and the Public School Employees' Retirement System to

testify in the hearing process before the Appropriations

Committee of the Senate and the Appropriations Committee of

the House of Representatives.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known

as The Administrative Code of 1929, is amended by adding an

