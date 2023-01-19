Senate Bill 42 Printer's Number 93
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - Section 3. Schools-to-Work Program.
(a) Establishment.--The department shall establish the
Schools-to-Work Program to award grants on a competitive basis
to entities that support the establishment or enhancement of
workforce development partnerships between schools, employers,
organizations or associations for the purpose of creating
employment and training pathways.
(b) Grant proposals.--In order to apply for a grant under
the program, an entity must submit a grant proposal to the
department that includes all of the following:
(1) Partnership with at least one school.
(2) Demonstration that the entity is working with the
department toward registering a preapprenticeship program.
(3) Learning opportunities for participating students,
including classroom training, workplace visits, internships,
apprenticeships, mentorships or employment opportunities.
(4) Identification of the qualifications and
certifications necessary to fill current and anticipated
regional labor market needs.
(5) Demonstration of successful completion of the
program by students and attainment of industry-recognized
qualifications and certifications or college credits. Any
college credits earned should be transcripted and
transferrable.
(6) Pathways for transition of students to a registered
apprenticeship program, postsecondary education program or
employment.
(7) Demonstration of existing qualified program
personnel or identification of additional personnel needed,
if any, to establish or increase program capacity in order to
