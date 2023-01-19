Submit Release
Senate Bill 42 Printer's Number 93

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - Section 3. Schools-to-Work Program.

(a) Establishment.--The department shall establish the

Schools-to-Work Program to award grants on a competitive basis

to entities that support the establishment or enhancement of

workforce development partnerships between schools, employers,

organizations or associations for the purpose of creating

employment and training pathways.

(b) Grant proposals.--In order to apply for a grant under

the program, an entity must submit a grant proposal to the

department that includes all of the following:

(1) Partnership with at least one school.

(2) Demonstration that the entity is working with the

department toward registering a preapprenticeship program.

(3) Learning opportunities for participating students,

including classroom training, workplace visits, internships,

apprenticeships, mentorships or employment opportunities.

(4) Identification of the qualifications and

certifications necessary to fill current and anticipated

regional labor market needs.

(5) Demonstration of successful completion of the

program by students and attainment of industry-recognized

qualifications and certifications or college credits. Any

college credits earned should be transcripted and

transferrable.

(6) Pathways for transition of students to a registered

apprenticeship program, postsecondary education program or

employment.

(7) Demonstration of existing qualified program

personnel or identification of additional personnel needed,

if any, to establish or increase program capacity in order to

