Senate Bill 53 Printer's Number 96

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - firearm or other dangerous weapon be used in the commission

of a crime or knowingly causes a firearm or other dangerous

weapon to be present in a public recreation area with the

intent that the firearm or other dangerous weapon be used in

the commission of a crime.

(b) Grading.--The following apply:

(1) An offense under subsection (a)(1) is a misdemeanor

of the third degree.

(2) An offense under subsection (a)(2) is a misdemeanor

of the first degree.

(c) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to:

(1) The lawful performance of official duties by an

officer, agent or employee of the United States, the

Commonwealth or a political subdivision who is authorized by

law to engage in or supervise the prevention, detection,

investigation or prosecution of a violation of law.

(2) The carrying of rifles and shotguns by instructors

and participants in a course of instruction provided by the

Pennsylvania Game Commission under 34 Pa.C.S. § 2704

(relating to eligibility for license).

(3) Associations of veteran soldiers and their

auxiliaries or members of the armed forces of the United

States or the Commonwealth, including reserve components,

when engaged in the performance of ceremonial duties with

county approval.

(d) Private recreation area.--Nothing in this section may be

construed to restrict the rights of the owner of a private

recreation area to implement policies relating to dangerous

weapons on a private recreation area.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

20230SB0053PN0096 - 2 -

