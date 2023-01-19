Senate Bill 56 Printer's Number 97

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - following reasons for obtaining a firearm license shall be set

forth in the application: self-defense, employment, hunting and

fishing, target shooting, gun collecting or another proper

reason. The application form shall be dated and signed by the

applicant and shall contain the following statement:

I have never been convicted of a crime that prohibits me

from possessing or acquiring a firearm under Federal or

State law. I am of sound mind and have never been

committed to a mental institution. I have successfully

completed a firearms safety course as required by law. I

hereby certify that the statements contained herein are

true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

I understand that, if I knowingly make any false

statements herein, I am subject to penalties prescribed

by law. I authorize the sheriff, or his designee, or, in

the case of first class cities, the chief or head of the

police department, or his designee, to inspect only those

records or documents relevant to information required for

this application. If I am issued a license and knowingly

become ineligible to legally possess or acquire firearms,

I will promptly notify the sheriff of the county in which

I reside or, if I reside in a city of the first class,

the chief of police of that city.

* * *

(e) Issuance of license.--

(1) A license to carry a firearm shall be for the

purpose of carrying a firearm concealed on or about one's

person or in a vehicle and shall be issued if, after an

investigation not to exceed 45 days, it appears that the

applicant is an individual concerning whom no good cause

