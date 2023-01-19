Senate Bill 59 Printer's Number 99

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - firearms and efforts to promote responsible ownership and

firearm use.

(5) Analysis of data and statistics of gun-related crime

that occurs in this Commonwealth.

(6) The financial impact of gun violence on this

Commonwealth, political subdivisions, hospitals, social

service agencies and other entities impacted by gun violence.

(d) Cooperation.--Unless specifically prohibited by law,

each State agency, county district attorney's office, local

police department and county or municipal health department

shall provide to the center, upon request, the data necessary

for the center to conduct the research required under this act.

(e) Reports.--Biennially, the center shall submit a report

to the Governor and the General Assembly on the center's

activities, including research projects completed during the

prior two years, current research projects and other information

the center deems relevant.

(f) Internet website.--The center shall maintain a publicly

accessible Internet website and post all of the center's

completed research.

Section 7. Funding.

(a) General Assembly.--The General Assembly shall annually

provide an appropriation to fund the activities of the center.

(b) Grants.--The following shall apply:

(1) The center may supplement the center's own research

by awarding competitive grants to nonprofit organizations

that conduct gun violence research.

(2) All research money shall be awarded on scientific

merit as determined by an open and competitive peer review

process that ensures objectivity, consistency and high

20230SB0059PN0099 - 6 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30