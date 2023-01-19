Senate Bill 59 Printer's Number 99
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - firearms and efforts to promote responsible ownership and
firearm use.
(5) Analysis of data and statistics of gun-related crime
that occurs in this Commonwealth.
(6) The financial impact of gun violence on this
Commonwealth, political subdivisions, hospitals, social
service agencies and other entities impacted by gun violence.
(d) Cooperation.--Unless specifically prohibited by law,
each State agency, county district attorney's office, local
police department and county or municipal health department
shall provide to the center, upon request, the data necessary
for the center to conduct the research required under this act.
(e) Reports.--Biennially, the center shall submit a report
to the Governor and the General Assembly on the center's
activities, including research projects completed during the
prior two years, current research projects and other information
the center deems relevant.
(f) Internet website.--The center shall maintain a publicly
accessible Internet website and post all of the center's
completed research.
Section 7. Funding.
(a) General Assembly.--The General Assembly shall annually
provide an appropriation to fund the activities of the center.
(b) Grants.--The following shall apply:
(1) The center may supplement the center's own research
by awarding competitive grants to nonprofit organizations
that conduct gun violence research.
(2) All research money shall be awarded on scientific
merit as determined by an open and competitive peer review
process that ensures objectivity, consistency and high
20230SB0059PN0099 - 6 -
