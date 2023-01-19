Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,767 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 95

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 95

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

49

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, STREET, KANE,

SCHWANK, DILLON, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE AND COMITTA,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 6102. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this subchapter which are applicable to specific

provisions of this subchapter, the following words and phrases,

when used in this subchapter shall have, unless the context

clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this

section:

* * *

"Frame or receiver." Any of the following:

(1) A part of a firearm which provides housing for

components, including the hammer, bolt or breechblock, firing

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 95

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.