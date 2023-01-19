Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 95
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 95
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
49
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, STREET, KANE,
SCHWANK, DILLON, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE AND COMITTA,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6102 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 6102. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this subchapter which are applicable to specific
provisions of this subchapter, the following words and phrases,
when used in this subchapter shall have, unless the context
clearly indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this
section:
* * *
"Frame or receiver." Any of the following:
(1) A part of a firearm which provides housing for
components, including the hammer, bolt or breechblock, firing
