Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 101

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - (1) If the applicant meets the requirements of this

section, a firearm eligibility license shall be issued. A

license may not be issued to an individual who is prohibited

from possessing, using, controlling, selling, purchasing,

transferring or manufacturing a firearm under section 6105

(relating to persons not to possess, use, manufacture,

control, sell or transfer firearms) or under any other

Federal or State law.

(2) The firearm eligibility license shall be designed to

be uniform throughout this Commonwealth and shall be in a

form prescribed by the Pennsylvania State Police. The license

shall bear the following:

(i) The name, address, date of birth, race, sex,

citizenship, height, weight, color of hair, color of eyes

and signature of the licensee.

(ii) The signature of the issuing authority.

(iii) A license number of which the first two

numbers shall be a county location code. The remaining

numbers shall be issued in numerical sequence.

(iv) The period of validation.

(3) The firearm eligibility license shall include a

photograph of the licensee. The photograph shall be in a form

compatible with the Commonwealth Photo Imaging Network.

(4) The original firearm eligibility license shall be

issued to the applicant. The first copy of the license shall

be forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Police within seven

days of the date of issuance. The second copy shall be

retained by the issuing authority for a period of seven

years. Except under a court order, both copies and the

application shall, at the end of the seven-year period, be

