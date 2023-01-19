Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 101
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - (1) If the applicant meets the requirements of this
section, a firearm eligibility license shall be issued. A
license may not be issued to an individual who is prohibited
from possessing, using, controlling, selling, purchasing,
transferring or manufacturing a firearm under section 6105
(relating to persons not to possess, use, manufacture,
control, sell or transfer firearms) or under any other
Federal or State law.
(2) The firearm eligibility license shall be designed to
be uniform throughout this Commonwealth and shall be in a
form prescribed by the Pennsylvania State Police. The license
shall bear the following:
(i) The name, address, date of birth, race, sex,
citizenship, height, weight, color of hair, color of eyes
and signature of the licensee.
(ii) The signature of the issuing authority.
(iii) A license number of which the first two
numbers shall be a county location code. The remaining
numbers shall be issued in numerical sequence.
(iv) The period of validation.
(3) The firearm eligibility license shall include a
photograph of the licensee. The photograph shall be in a form
compatible with the Commonwealth Photo Imaging Network.
(4) The original firearm eligibility license shall be
issued to the applicant. The first copy of the license shall
be forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Police within seven
days of the date of issuance. The second copy shall be
retained by the issuing authority for a period of seven
years. Except under a court order, both copies and the
application shall, at the end of the seven-year period, be
20230SB0065PN0101 - 13 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30