Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 102

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 102

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

78

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, FONTANA, DILLON, KANE,

TARTAGLIONE AND COSTA, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation,

further providing for false reports to law enforcement

authorities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4906(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 4906. False reports to law enforcement authorities.

* * *

(c) Grading.--

* * *

(3) If the violation of subsection (a) or (b) is based

solely on the race or ethnicity of the alleged perpetrator of

the crime or other incident within and not on actual

suspicion that a crime has been or might be committed, the

offense shall be graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

