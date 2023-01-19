Submit Release
Senate Bill 105 Printer's Number 106

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 106

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

105

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND COLEMAN,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial

disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1103 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1103. Restricted activities.

* * *

(k) Appointment to governmental body.--

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a public

official may not accept an appointment to a governmental body

for one year after the public official leaves office as a

result of:

(i) retirement;

(ii) resignation prior to the completion of the term

for which the public official was elected or appointed;

or

