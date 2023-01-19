Senate Bill 105 Printer's Number 106
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
105
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND COLEMAN,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in ethics standards and financial
disclosure, further providing for restricted activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1103 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1103. Restricted activities.
* * *
(k) Appointment to governmental body.--
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), a public
official may not accept an appointment to a governmental body
for one year after the public official leaves office as a
result of:
(i) retirement;
(ii) resignation prior to the completion of the term
for which the public official was elected or appointed;
or
