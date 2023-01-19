Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 107
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
106
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND PENNYCUICK,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further
providing for definitions and for registration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13A03 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 13A03. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Public official." A person elected by the public or elected
or appointed by a governmental body or an appointed official in
the executive, legislative or judicial branch of the
Commonwealth or any political subdivision thereof.
* * *
Section 2. Section 13A04 of Title 65 is amended by adding a
