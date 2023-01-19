Senate Bill 106 Printer's Number 107

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 107

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

106

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND PENNYCUICK,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further

providing for definitions and for registration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13A03 of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 13A03. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Public official." A person elected by the public or elected

or appointed by a governmental body or an appointed official in

the executive, legislative or judicial branch of the

Commonwealth or any political subdivision thereof.

* * *

Section 2. Section 13A04 of Title 65 is amended by adding a

