Senate Bill 128 Printer's Number 111

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 111

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

128

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COLEMAN AND MASTRIANO, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of

school directors, providing for posting of offers of

employment for certain administrators; and, in intermediate

units, providing for posting of offers of employment for

certain staff.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding sections

to read:

Section 529. Posting of Offers of Employment for Certain

Administrators.--A board of school directors that extends an

offer of employment to a person for the position of district

superintendent, assistant district superintendent, associate

superintendent or principal in the district shall post the offer

on the district's publicly accessible Internet website. The

posting shall include the details of the offer and proposed

contract, including salary and the term of the contract. The

