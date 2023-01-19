Senate Bill 128 Printer's Number 111
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 111
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
128
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, COLEMAN AND MASTRIANO, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of
school directors, providing for posting of offers of
employment for certain administrators; and, in intermediate
units, providing for posting of offers of employment for
certain staff.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding sections
to read:
Section 529. Posting of Offers of Employment for Certain
Administrators.--A board of school directors that extends an
offer of employment to a person for the position of district
superintendent, assistant district superintendent, associate
superintendent or principal in the district shall post the offer
on the district's publicly accessible Internet website. The
posting shall include the details of the offer and proposed
contract, including salary and the term of the contract. The
