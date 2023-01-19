Senate Bill 129 Printer's Number 112
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 112
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
129
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;
and, in licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt
and brewed beverages, providing for spirit expanded permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102 of the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90,
No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 102. Definitions.--The following words or phrases,
unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, shall have the
meanings ascribed to them in this section:
